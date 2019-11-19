WATCH | 'Voetsek!' - nurse suspended after caught on video berating patient

The release of a shocking video of a KwaZulu-Natal nurse berating and swearing at a patient has led to her suspension, according to the Department of Health.

The 30-second video, which has gone viral and has been shared multiple times on social media, shows the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital nurse focusing her attention on one patient.

"Why are you so insolent, you piece of shit? Hey, voetsek! You're wasting my time. I'm trying to put on a drip to try and help you... You want tea? Are you here to drink coffee and sleep? Do you think this is a hotel where we must provide tea and coffee for you?" the unidentified nurse can be heard saying.

Now Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has issued a stern warning to all healthcare professionals in the province that the mistreatment of patients will not be tolerated.



"This nurse has been placed on immediate suspension, pending a full investigation into her conduct. We want to send a strong message that the days of mistreating patients are over. Both patients and healthcare workers have rights which must be respected. You misbehave, we deal with you."

'Shocked and appalled'

Simelane-Zulu said she was "shocked and appalled" by the nurses apparent attitude, saying: "There is no place for such conduct in the department."

"We are extremely taken aback by the nurse's attitude as depicted in the video. I don't care what the circumstances are, or what had frustrated the nurse, but that is just not the way to address a patient."

She added that citizens go to health facilities "out of a desperate need to receive care, support, and overall nursing so that they can overcome whatever ailment they are suffering from".

"They have nowhere else to go."

Simelane-Zulu said nurses took a pledge to commit themselves to the service of humanity.

"So, when we see something like this, which is diametrically opposed to those ideals, we have to act very decisively. Such behaviour is abhorrent and besmirches the good name of the majority of nurses, who are respectful, committed and dedicated to their work."