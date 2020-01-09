WATCH | 'We pay our people', says Mashatile as he rejects ANC is unable to pay January salaries

The ANC has rubbished claims that it will not be able to pay its staff owing to money spent on its annual January 8 celebrations.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Galeshewe township in Kimberley, ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile assured the media that staff will be paid this month-end.

This after IOL reported that the ANC's 108th birthday celebrations could result in hundreds of staff members not getting their salaries.

IOL also reported that the ANC has battled to raise funds for the annual event.

"Since I have been there as treasurer general, to date there is no month when ANC people have not been paid. There is a story that we won't pay people in January because we are wasting money on January 8. There is no such thing.

"We have always had the January 8 statement and rallies. As soon as we are done with rallies, come month end we pay our people," Mashatile said.

MK Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus took to social media on Christmas Day tweeting that he had not been paid, adding he was heartbroken.

ANC finances have consistently made headlines over the years for being in bad shape. However, Mashatile said the party was managing its finances.

"We are making sure what needs to be paid will be paid. We are planning properly and we're cutting costs. That is why we are not doing huge activities, we are managing within our budget," he said.

He added that the party should not be viewed as a rich organisation but said the ANC was rather an NGO which receives funding from private donors, public representatives and its members.