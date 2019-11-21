 

WATCH | Well-known pub Fireman's Arms - a Cape Town institution - damaged in fire

2019-11-21

Jenna Etheridge

The Fireman's Arms pub alight in Cape Town in the early hours of Thursday morning, November 21 2019 (Supplied by Dean Ryan)

The Fireman's Arms pub alight in Cape Town in the early hours of Thursday morning, November 21 2019 (Supplied by Dean Ryan)

The iconic Fireman's Arms pub in Buitengracht Street in central Cape Town was damaged in a fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Owner Kevin Phelan told News24 that the damage was limited to the beer garden and the pub's structures escaped harm.

"There was an electrical fire in the bar outside," he said.

"We are closed for today but we will let people know when we are open again."

The City's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they responded to an emergency call of the building alight at 02:51.

"Two fire engines, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff were on scene. The fire was extinguished at 04:24," he said.

"The entire outside serving area, consisting of tables and chairs was destroyed. The exterior of the building was only slightly damaged by the fire."

No injuries were reported and the fire service was investigating the cause of the fire.

Dean Ryan took a video of the fire while on his way to work. The video, which is trending on social media, shows the outside seating area in flames.

The pub is one of the oldest in Cape Town, established in 1864 as a local drinking spot for sailors and locals.

According to the website, it changed its name to the Fireman's Arms in honour of steamship coal stokers who frequented the joint.


