WATCH: We've got your back Siya - Bok captain's former schools salute their own

The 'Emsengeni Primary School' sign at the school in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, has 'SK' at the bottom to recognise Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's contribution towards it.

Inside the school premises, the boisterous sounds of laughing and excited children welcome News24 journalists.

Teachers dressed in assortments of green and gold smile and turn their attention to the journalists.

The mood is a good one. It's a happy one.

The principal at the school, Luyanda Nyoka, moves from the cameras to take calls. He is in high demand on Friday.

When News24 finally gets his attention, he says even though he wasn't at the school when Kolisi was there, the Bok captain's loyalty to his former school has been evident over the years.



Teaching and learning

"I was appointed in May 2016 and since then, Kolisi has been coming in and out of our institution to donate to the school," Nyoka says.

He said the Bok captain comes "twice a year".

Last year, Kolisi donated 100 pairs of shoes and this year, he donated iPad's to the school "which will contribute towards teaching and learning," Nyoka adds.

"He's never forgotten where he comes from. He has ploughed back to his community."

In doing so, according to Nyoka, he is investing in pupils' futures.

"We are 100% behind the Boks for the final. We are confident the trophy is going to come back to South Africa where it belongs."



Around 17km from the primary school, is Grey High School.

Pictures adorn some of the school's corridors where past pupils' achievements are honoured. Kolisi's face can be seen in many of them.

He moved to Grey High School when he was offered a bursary, owing to his rugby exploits honed by his mentor at African Bombers, Eric Songwiqi.

Boks making the final

Rector Christian Erasmus has urged Kolisi to "live up to the moment" on Saturday. "But there is a joyous sense that everyone wants to be part of the moment.

"Go out and live off the energy that we've got your back," says Erasmus.

Headboy at the school, Liyema Matyolweni, a rugby player himself for the first team has hailed the occasion on Saturday as motivational.

"It's a story of having a never-give-up attitude," Matyolweni begins, before offering his favourite moment of the world cup: the Boks making it to the final."

