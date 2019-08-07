WATCH | 'What a beast' - Giant 31kg python found slithering through Durban suburb

This is the biggest python I’ve rescued, said Nick Evans of his latest snake rescue mission.

It is a specimen I would expect to catch in the bush, not suburbia, said KwaZulu-Natal snake catcher Nick Evans of his latest python find.

The snaked measured a cool 3.9m and weighed 31kg.

Evans wrote on Facebook: "What a beast! Would love to know what it's been feeding on!"

"This is the biggest python I've rescued," he said, accompanying the post with a big smiling emoji.

Evans, the owner of KZN Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, made the catch in Waterfall, Durban, on Sunday.

A couple had called Evans after noticing the huge reptile next to a busy road on someone's property. The couple also told Evans that the snake had tried to slither into their driveway.

"The snake is not venomous. As I struggled with it, trying to carry it out of the bushes [on the property] it wrapped its head around my neck, so by the time I carried it out, I was a bit light-headed," Evans said with a chuckle.

He added it was one of the healthiest pythons he had seen.

Last week, Evans was called by a KwaZulu-Natal family who had spent two weeks trying to drive two black mambas out of hiding in the back room of their Inanda home.

Footage recorded on his GoPro showed small animals running along the walls as he caught the first snake.

Evans said the harmless scorpions were not a threat and he was eventually able to capture a 2.3m female and 1.9m male.