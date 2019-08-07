 

WATCH | 'What a beast' - Giant 31kg python found slithering through Durban suburb

2019-08-07 16:19

Kamva Somdyala

This is the biggest python I’ve rescued, said Nick Evans of his latest snake rescue mission.

This is the biggest python I’ve rescued, said Nick Evans of his latest snake rescue mission.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It is a specimen I would expect to catch in the bush, not suburbia, said KwaZulu-Natal snake catcher Nick Evans of his latest python find.

The snaked measured a cool 3.9m and weighed 31kg.

Evans wrote on Facebook: "What a beast! Would love to know what it's been feeding on!"

"This is the biggest python I've rescued," he said, accompanying the post with a big smiling emoji.

Evans, the owner of KZN Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, made the catch in Waterfall, Durban, on Sunday.

A couple had called Evans after noticing the huge reptile next to a busy road on someone's property. The couple also told Evans that the snake had tried to slither into their driveway.

"The snake is not venomous. As I struggled with it, trying to carry it out of the bushes [on the property] it wrapped its head around my neck, so by the time I carried it out, I was a bit light-headed," Evans said with a chuckle.

He added it was one of the healthiest pythons he had seen.

Last week, Evans was called by a KwaZulu-Natal family who had spent two weeks trying to drive two black mambas out of hiding in the back room of their Inanda home.

Footage recorded on his GoPro showed small animals running along the walls as he caught the first snake.

Evans said the harmless scorpions were not a threat and he was eventually able to capture a 2.3m female and 1.9m male.

Read more on:    durban  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Security guard shot dead trying to stop armed robbery at HiFi Corporation store in Joburg

15 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four way split in Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-08-06 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 