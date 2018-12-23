 

WATCH: Why do apartheid leaders get treated better than me by SA state - Zuma

2018-12-23 17:04

Sheldon Morais

Former president Jacob Zuma (Netwerk24)

Former president Jacob Zuma isn't a happy man.

And while most South Africans were relaxing or putting the final preparations on their Christmas celebrations, the former ANC chief was recording a two-part video on Sunday.

In the recordings, posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Zuma announces that he has instructed his lawyers to appeal a recent high court ruling that he would have to personally foot the bill for his defence in all criminal cases instituted against him.

In the first video, Zuma says all South Africans "must respect the judgments by courts, at whatever level, because these judgments are judgments we should believe are taken by people who have taken thorough thought, listened to evidence [and] balanced the facts".

In a second tweet, Zuma goes on to address why the state in democratic South Africa paid the legal costs of "many of the leaders of [the] apartheid system, some of whom killed my comrades".

Zuma questioned why he, someone who had fought for democracy, had to pay for himself, while "apartheid killers" were "defended by the state".

He appealed for consistency in the application of the law.

In 2006, then president Thabo Mbeki agreed for the state to cover Zuma's legal costs in his fraud and corruption case related to the controversial arms deal.

The Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters approached the high court this year, in a bid to have the agreement declared null and void.

The EFF argued that over R25 million of state funds were paid out to cover Zuma's legal fees.

Zuma has stirred up a conversation on Twitter, since joining the platform in mid December.

thabo mbeki  |  jacob zuma  |  apartheid
