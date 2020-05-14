 

WATCH | Why South Africa banned alcohol under the Covid-19 lockdown

2020-05-14 21:12

Dylan Bush and Joan van Dyk

Although less than half of South Africans drink, up to half who do, drink heavily.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced consultations would begin to see the lockdown eased even further - to Level 3 - and the big question to emerge was whether the sale of alcohol would be permitted.

Since the lockdown began on 27 March, the sale and distribution of alcohol has been prohibited under Disaster Management Act regulations.

In this video, Bhekisisa looks at some of the numbers the informed that decision and what those figures will look like when the ban is lifted.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Bhekisisa

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 killed after truck carrying maize meal overturns

2020-05-14 21:08

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:29 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 16:33 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R46k in the Daily Lotto draw 36 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 