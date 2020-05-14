WATCH | Why South Africa banned alcohol under the Covid-19 lockdown

Although less than half of South Africans drink, up to half who do, drink heavily.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced consultations would begin to see the lockdown eased even further - to Level 3 - and the big question to emerge was whether the sale of alcohol would be permitted.

Since the lockdown began on 27 March, the sale and distribution of alcohol has been prohibited under Disaster Management Act regulations.

In this video, Bhekisisa looks at some of the numbers the informed that decision and what those figures will look like when the ban is lifted.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.