 

WATCH: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is home

2018-04-13 19:11

Tshidi Madia

The body of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has arrived at her historic home in Orlando West, Soweto.

Residents in the famous township and dignitaries, including American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, joined the Madikizela family as the liberation hero made her final journey home on Friday afternoon.

Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 after a long illness and her state funeral is expected to be held on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.


She is expected to be buried at Fourways Memorial Park cemetery.

On Friday, the streets of Soweto were lined with people and many sang struggle songs and saluted the cortege as it made its way from the Kupane funeral parlour.

Residents and political party supporters waved flags in the air while some carried portraits of Madikizela-Mandela.

Others ran behind the motorcade which carried the liberation hero's body.

Members of the ANC's liberation army Umkhonto weSizwe formed a guard of honour outside her home, while others marched in front of the hearse.

The EFF's Julius Malema, who had a close relationship with Madikizela-Mandela, arrived with leaders from his political party to join ANC national executive committee members and the ANC Women's League at the stalwart's home. They also accompanied the family to fetch the body.

The DA's Patricia de Lille, who has been come under criticism for attending a memorial service held by the EFF in Brandfort, in the Free State, was also seen making her way to Madikizela-Mandela's home shortly before her remains arrived.

Earlier, Jackson paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela, telling journalists that the struggle icon gave birth to the South African nation.

"Most of us had really not seen [former president] Nelson Mandela. There was no internet, no cell phones, no Google, no Facebook," he said.

Jackson said he had come to express his gratitude to Madikizela-Mandela, who was left in the middle of a battle for freedom, while other leaders were either in prison, studying or in exile.

"With her strength and courage, she made this a global struggle," he said.

Jackson also told journalists that a resolution had been passed in the US Congress to honour the fallen hero.


