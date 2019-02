A woman bravely tried to fight back against one of her assailants after two men accosted her and made off with her bag while she walked down a street in the coastal Cape Town suburb of Muizenberg.



In a video circulating on social media, the woman is seen walking on the pavement when a silver luxury car pulls up alongside her.

Two men, one wearing a peak cap and the other a hoodie, approach her. One grabs her handbag and returns to the car, while his accomplice struggles with the woman.

She fights back before losing grip of the item - believed to be a cellphone - in her hands.

It falls into the bushes on the far side of the pavement and her assailant grabs it. He then clashes with the woman one last time as he runs back to the waiting vehicle.

The woman gives chase and even manages to tug the door back open, but the robbers escape.

She then holds her head in her hands before sitting on the sidewalk, and appears to cry.

Cars drive past her, but no one stops to help.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed a case of robbery had been opened on Tuesday, 10 days after the incident took place on February 9 at about 07:40.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to phone Constable Felicia Johnson on 021 787 9000.

