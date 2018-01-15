WATCH: Woman robbed in car in Illovo, Johannesburg

A chilling video has emerged on social media of a woman being robbed at a petrol station in Illovo, Johannesburg.

In the video, the unidentified woman is in the driver’s seat of a car when two masked men – on each side of the car – take her belongings. Except for the person taking the video, no one at the petrol station seems to notice the woman is in trouble.

After taking her handbag from the passenger seat, the two men close her doors and make their way over to a getaway vehicle.

The video was posted on Facebook group News, Accidents, Robberies & Incidents’ page and has had over 58 000 views.

The Rosebank police station communications officer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

Watch the video here: