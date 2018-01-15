 

WATCH: Woman robbed in car in Illovo, Johannesburg

2018-01-15 11:34

Pam Magwaza

PHOTO: Screen shot from video

PHOTO: Screen shot from video

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A chilling video has emerged on social media of a woman being robbed at a petrol station in Illovo, Johannesburg.

In the video, the unidentified woman is in the driver’s seat of a car when two masked men – on each side of the car – take her belongings. Except for the person taking the video, no one at the petrol station seems to notice the woman is in trouble.

After taking her handbag from the passenger seat, the two men close her doors and make their way over to a getaway vehicle.

The video was posted on Facebook group News, Accidents, Robberies & Incidents’ page and has had over 58 000 views.

The Rosebank police station communications officer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

Watch the video here:

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED: Calm restored after registration chaos at UNISA

2018-01-15 12:06

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/World
WATCH: Happy Birthday Martin Luther King - a man who loved ‘sh*thole’ countries
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 