A Pinetown family and their friends - including one who had a baby on a hip - escaped a hijacking gang physically unharmed when one of the hijackers fired a rifle in their driveway over the weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the family members were seeing off some friends in the driveway of their home when the gang pounced.

Mathios said that from information gathered at the scene, it appeared that the gang of around three drove past the house several times before striking.

"The residents were busy saying goodbye to their friends, whose vehicles were still parked in the driveway, [and] the main driveway gate [was] open. The suspects spotted the opportunity and stopped outside the property," said Mathios.

In video footage of the incident, a woman can be seen holding a baby in her arms and she screams when she sees a gunman approaching.

"One of the visitors, who had started reversing his vehicle out of the driveway, suddenly realised what was happening and quickly drove back onto the premises, smashing into the garage door," Mathios added.



According to Mathios, one of the victims "threw cellphones into a bush to avoid the gang getting away with them, but a suspect managed to grab one of the cellphones out of the bush".

One of the attempted hijackers fired four shots before fleeing.