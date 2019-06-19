WATCH: 'You don't threaten my family' - NMB councillors say they received death threats ahead of budget vote

The Patriotic Alliance's Marlon Daniels made an explosive statement in the Nelson Mandela Bay council. (Screenshot)

Nelson Mandela Bay opposition councillors say they received threatening phone calls on Tuesday evening, demanding they support the minority coalition's budget due to be passed on Wednesday.

The Patriotic Alliance's Marlon Daniels made an explosive statement in council on Wednesday, telling the ANC-led council that one of those members who had made the threats was a sitting member.

"The threats on my life and that of my family last night, made me come here today. If I didn't come here, they would have thought, 'ah we got him'.

"He is sitting here in chambers. The engineer of these threats is one of your councillors, Speaker.

"[And those] cronies, sitting around here, I'm not scared of you," he said, turning around and facing other opposition councillors who support the ANC-led minority coalition.

"You can go to hell, you can fuck off! You don't threaten my family."

'Stuff it where the sun don't shine'

An angry Daniels told council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya that he was "prepared to commit my first murder", in order to protect his family.

He said his family had nothing to with his party, so they should not be involved in council matters.

Daniels is one of six councillors who have come forward with information of alleged threats against them and their families, if they did not vote in favour of the budget.

Daniels vowed that the budget, which has only 11 days left to be passed, would not get the green light on Wednesday.

"Today, today this budget will not pass. You can take that position you have and stuff it where the sun don't shine," he shouted.

He said the "guards" who had come to watch how he would vote were sitting behind him.

"You know who you are, you piece of shit. Don't threaten my family, you piece of shit!" said Daniels.

'We will get to the bottom of this'

Mafaya voiced deep concern over the death threats and said even, though Daniels was breaking council rules with his use of language, she understood his situation.

"We will get to the bottom of this, because we cannot just let it be loose. There must be a case opened and an investigation be done," said Mafaya.

She said the first step was to liaise with safety and security, and then take the matter to the police.

Mafaya confirmed that Cope's sole council member Siyasanga Sijadu had been "visited" by four men who threatened her and her mother in their home on Tuesday night.

Sijadu tweeted on Tuesday evening that she too had received threats.

"Just received a threat from 4 guys who claim they have been sent by SMMEs. They want me to vote for the budget tomorrow if I love my family," her chilling tweet read.

Mafaya also confirmed that the AIC's Tshonono Buyeye and the UF's Mkhuseli Mtsila also received threats.

