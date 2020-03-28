WATCH | Zulu gives clarity on co-parenting: You are not allowed to move your children

The government has clarified its stance on children moving between parents during the lockdown, saying it is forbidden and that a child must remain with the parent it was with when the lockdown was effected.

Lindiwe Zulu, the Minister of Social Development, said during an inter-ministerial briefing on Saturday that the new regulations “clearly states” that the movement of children between their “co-holders” is prohibited.

Since the national lockdown was announced, questions have been raised regarding whether a child whose time is shared between parents who live in different houses would be able to move between them during the time.

Zulu, reading from her department's directive relating to the regulations, said: “This is to ensure that the child is not exposed to any possible infection whilst moving from primary caregiver’s premises to the other” parent’s premises.

“The child shall remain in custody of the parent with whom the child was with when the lockdown was effected.

“The parent who was not with the child during the lockdown, in order to remain a personal relationship with the child, may communicate on a regular basis with the child.”

Zulu said she made it clear from the first briefing the government held that parents in this situation must understand and appreciate the extraordinary circumstances of the lockdown.

She said she had been contacted by parents asking about possible ways to pass the child to the other parent, but she said this regulation was for “the good of the children”.

Zulu said the regulations may be looked at again if the government wants to extend the lockdown period after 21 days.

“But for now we need to make sure that everybody complies… it’s the entire nation that finds itself in a difficult position.”