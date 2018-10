What To Read Next

A video has surfaced of former president Jacob Zuma animatedly "conducting" his Cabinet as a choir.

Filmed before the official Cabinet photograph was taken, most likely in 2016, Zuma leads the Cabinet in the singing of Masenz' Amathamsanqa (Give us blessings), a choral piece by Tozama Matshikia.

In dramatic fashion, Zuma acts as the choirmaster, waving his arms in the air, slightly off-beat to the singing.

While most Cabinet members appear to be joining in, then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa watches Zuma with great amusement, while then finance minister Pravin Gordhan is not feeling the love at all.

The relationship between Gordhan and Zuma had become quite strained by this point. In March the following year, Gordhan was fired by Zuma.

Some ministers look amused, others confused.

Have a look at the video, complete with emojis showing the ministers' reactions.