 

Watchdog to investigate Yeoville shooting after man shot dead by police

2019-05-21 21:08

Kamva Somdyala

(Supplied)

(Supplied) (File)

The circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of a man in Yeoville, Johannesburg by two police officers on Monday will be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

On Monday, the two police officers on duty at the Yeoville police station heard gunshots. They rushed out and once at the scene, they saw a man with a gun in his right hand.

"When they instructed him to put down his firearm, the deceased allegedly fired two shots at the police officers. One police officer retaliated by firing towards the man," said IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

"The man died on the scene," he added.

According to Dlamini, the police vehicle had two bullet holes and its windows were damaged by angry residents who alleged that police shot at the man after he had surrendered.

On Tuesday, IPID investigators attended the post-mortem.

"The investigation continues. No arrests have been made," said Dlamini.  

This is the second incident this week that is set to be investigated by the police watchdog. On Monday, the directorate said it was probing a Limpopo police captain who was arrested for fatally shooting two brothers in Makosha Village, near Giyani.

"It is alleged that at about 23:30 on May 18, 2019, as the suspect was about to close his tavern, which is located at Makosha Village near Giyani, a fight started between him and some customers.

"The suspect took his wife's firearm, which was in the car and shot two men, who are brothers," said Dlamini in a statement on Monday.

The captain was arrested and handed over to IPID. 

