 

Water and sanitation department does not have a budget for Covid-19 intervention targets

2020-04-22 08:07

Jan Gerber

Acting director general of the Department of Water and Sanitation Mbulelo Tshangana. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Acting director general of the Department of Water and Sanitation Mbulelo Tshangana. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Department of Water and Sanitation does not have the budget to reach the targets President Cyril Ramaphosa have set it as part of the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, its acting director-general, Mbulelo Tshangana, told Parliament on Tuesday.

Tshangana said the department was unlikely to get additional funds from the national disaster management fund as the Department of Health would be prioritised.

However, it requested the National Treasury to approve the use of R306 million from its 2019/2020 Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant funding to implement the Covid-19 interventions. The fund was meant for specific projects and approval was obtained. These projects will now be delayed.

Tshangana was addressing a virtual joint meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation and Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements.

ALSO READ | Scientists tested WHO-recommended disinfectants against the coronavirus – and they are effective

The committee expressed its concern only about half of the water tanks the department had delivered have been installed. 

"It is concerning that four weeks since the declaration of the disaster, only 7 689 tanks have been installed. While we welcome the extent of the work done up to now, urgency is needed to ensure that all allocated tanks are operational," said Machwene Semenya, the chairperson of the portfolio committee, according to a statement released shortly after the meeting.

"We are of the view that the installation of all the allocated tanks will ensure that water provision is improved. We will require a weekly update on the installation of these tanks because the delivery of tanks alone is not enough; people must get water," said China Dodovu, the chairperson of the select committee, according to the statement.

The committees welcomed the decision by the department to focus on infrastructure development that will ensure sustainable water provision after the intervention phase.

Concerning funding, both committees are cognisant of the fact that due to the need to reprioritise the grant funding there will be delays in implementing projects initially identified for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  water  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Children at higher risk online during lockdown - UNICEF

2020-04-22 07:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 07:04 AM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
No Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2020-04-21 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 