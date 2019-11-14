 

Water crisis: Residents queue for hours as dams dry up in Eastern Cape municipality

2019-11-14 20:21

Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

The Gcuwa dam is now dry. Photo: Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

The Gcuwa dam is now dry. Photo: Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

All dams supplying Butterworth and surrounding areas in the Eastern Cape are dry, GroundUp reports.

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said 33 boreholes have now been drilled in Butterworth. Eight of these are equipped and operational, four are dry, four have water, but it is not fit for human consumption, and 17 are currently being tested.

Residents, who live next to boreholes sunk at Butterworth Hospital and Butterworth High School, said the boreholes stopped working on Tuesday.

In October, the municipality announced that it needed R944m to fight drought in the district.

The Butterworth water crisis has been long in the making. In December 2015, the Mnquma Local Municipality was declared a drought disaster area by then-Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle.

When GroundUp visited Butterworth last week, residents were queuing for hours for water provided by a tap inside a building, and fed by a borehole. Many people arrived in cars with drums for water.

Resident Anelisa Mathe from the Cuba informal settlement said there was only one tap but it was better than nothing.

"We want a permanent solution. The municipality must build proper dams to feed our taps," added Mathe who had been queuing since 07:00.

"I understand why people have brought big drums. I'm only crossing fingers that the water does not run out before I get [to the head of the queue]," she said.

Nolitha Kobese had brought five 20l buckets. "I've been here since 08:00. I left my buckets here, went to town, and I'm back now. As you can see, there are more than 10 people in front of me with many buckets," she said.

Taps ran dry months ago in surrounding villages, such as Ndabakazi and Kwezana, which are now depending on water tankers.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  drought; water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UNHCR in talks with refugees after they forced their way onto its premises

29 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | KZN snake catcher on baby watch after rescuing two pregnant green mambas in two days
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:35 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Dunoon 19:33 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners on Wednesday 2019-11-13 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 