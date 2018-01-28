 

Water for all or the city must fall - Cape Town protesters

2018-01-28 19:42

Tammy Petersen

Scenes from water protest at the Cape Town Civic Centre. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Scenes from water protest at the Cape Town Civic Centre. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - "Water for all or the city must fall," dozens of protesters chanted outside the Cape Town civic centre on Sunday where concerned ratepayers gathered in protest against the drought crisis and the management of the looming and dreaded Day Zero.

Locals from across the metropole showed up to the gathering arranged by the Water Crisis Coalition, comprising representatives from over 70 organisations.

According to their memorandum, various rights groups have, over a number of years, raised the need for planning for water scarcity.

"The authorities knew about the measures to take. You failed to do so. You need to take responsibility for this neglect. Do not make the people your scapegoat for your negligence," the document reads.

"Day Zero is avoidable and not inevitable and this should be our focus, not scaremongering the masses."

READ: So madam minister, where is the water? - asks Cape Town deputy mayor

Among the suggestions it included was water pressure reduction at strategic times and mass leak repairs, which it said could save 100 million litres of water per day.

Privatisation of water

It also called for the springs to be opened for all and to "prevent the privatisation of water in this time of crisis".

The document, meant for Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, was to be handed over at the gathering.

Xanthea Limberg, mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services and energy arrived instead, much to the chagrin of the masses.

After chants of "no, no, no!", it was decided that should the mayor not receive their demands, it would not be given to an alternate official.

Under the watchful eye of police officials, the crowds shared their views of the management of the drought crisis, with one passionate participant declaring that should the City not be able to provide services such as water, they should not expect people to pay their rates and taxes.

Yusuf Cassiem from Bonteheuwel said the City of Cape Town’s planning and communication of what would happen once the taps are turned off was abysmal.

"What is the plan? Our people are in the dark. They talk about water points, but where is it going to be? People from where I come from don’t have money to travel to a point, and many don’t have their own transport. The water point system will be an inconvenience to middle-class people, but for the poor, it is going to be a nightmare."

'Avert this disaster'

He laid the blame for the current disaster at the doorstep of all spheres of government.

"They were supposed to work together in our interest. It’s all of their fault that we are in this situation.

"People are panicking because [we] don’t understand what is happening."

READ: #DayZero scenario could last as long as three months - City of Cape Town official

Zelda Hintsa from Athlone said water was a basic human right and should be accessible to every citizen.

"All levels of government need to stop politicising what is happening. They need to do what they can to avert this disaster. And fast."

Deborah Gericke of Bo-Kaap questioned how authorities could have allowed the situation to reach this point.

"I am incredulous," she said.

"A plan should have been drawn up and communicated ages ago."

Mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services JP Smith on Sunday said the Day Zero scenario could be as little as a few days, a few weeks, or as long as three months if it does not result in significant savings.

Read more on:    city of cape town  |  cape town  |  day zero  |  drought  |  water crisis  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Body of drowned 12-year-old recovered at St Francis Bay

2018-01-28 19:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 27 2018-01-27 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 