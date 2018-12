Low water levels at the Swartruggens Dam in the North West have forced the implementation of water supply restrictions in some areas, the Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality said on Friday.

The municipality said according to a Department of Water and Sanitation report the dam's water levels are at 6.4%.

"This has necessitated the municipality to stop pumping water from the dam as it is now not consumable and therefore not safe to drink," the municipality said in a statement.

Areas affected by water shortages include Swartruggens (town), Rodeon and Borolelo.

"We therefore call upon our residents and other consumers to use water sparingly to enable the municipality to fulfil its obligation of continuous water supply to its communities. The matter is currently receiving priority attention of the municipality in cooperation with other stakeholders," said the municipality.

It said critical interventions and interim measures had been put in place.

Four water tankers have been deployed across different sites to provide water to residents, according to the municipality.

Twenty water containers have also been installed at strategic points in Borolelo.

Other interim measures include "the augmentation of alternative water sources ensuring functionality and equipment of five boreholes" and the provision of water to families having special events such as funerals and weddings, said the municipality.

The Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality declared a state of disaster in 2015 when the town of Swartruggens was faced with severe drought due to lack of rainfall.