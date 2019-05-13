 

Water restrictions lifted in KZN's main water system

2019-05-13 17:24

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Restrictions for one of KwaZulu-Natal's most important water systems has been lifted, Umgeni Water said on Monday.

"Analysis done in the May hydrological modelling showed that the Mgeni System is able to meet the full requirements of the four municipalities if there are no sharp or significant increases in demand," said Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder.

He said that the hydrological modelling also revealed there was a 5% risk for a Level One water restriction come 2020.

"It is, therefore, imperative that no mammoth spikes occur in demand. In order to prevent this occurring, consumers need to continue using water sparingly."

Harichunder said water conservation and demand management were therefore still required.

"The amount of water currently available must last until the next good rains are received."

The total storage system in the Mgeni System must be at 69% or more to prevent water restrictions.

Current total storage in this system, as of Monday was 74.4%.

"While water adequacy currently is in a reasonably healthy state, total storage is 5% less than it had been a year ago," said Harichunder.

He said there were extensive deliberations at a meeting of the Mgeni System Joint Operations Committee (JOC) on Friday, May 10 when it was decided to lift restrictions.

Its water system supplies potable water to an estimated 6 million domestic, business, industry and government infrastructure water users through the reticulation networks of the municipalities of eThekwini, uMgungundlovu, Msunduzi and parts of Ugu.

Read more on:    durban  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

What the economy needs from SA's new government - and why a change of course should be top of the list

51 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto results: One lucky winner takes it all! 2019-05-11 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 