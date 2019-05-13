Water restrictions lifted in KZN's main water system

Restrictions for one of KwaZulu-Natal's most important water systems has been lifted, Umgeni Water said on Monday.

"Analysis done in the May hydrological modelling showed that the Mgeni System is able to meet the full requirements of the four municipalities if there are no sharp or significant increases in demand," said Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder.

He said that the hydrological modelling also revealed there was a 5% risk for a Level One water restriction come 2020.

"It is, therefore, imperative that no mammoth spikes occur in demand. In order to prevent this occurring, consumers need to continue using water sparingly."

Harichunder said water conservation and demand management were therefore still required.

"The amount of water currently available must last until the next good rains are received."

The total storage system in the Mgeni System must be at 69% or more to prevent water restrictions.

Current total storage in this system, as of Monday was 74.4%.

"While water adequacy currently is in a reasonably healthy state, total storage is 5% less than it had been a year ago," said Harichunder.

He said there were extensive deliberations at a meeting of the Mgeni System Joint Operations Committee (JOC) on Friday, May 10 when it was decided to lift restrictions.

Its water system supplies potable water to an estimated 6 million domestic, business, industry and government infrastructure water users through the reticulation networks of the municipalities of eThekwini, uMgungundlovu, Msunduzi and parts of Ugu.