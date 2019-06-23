 

Water-shedding for Umlazi because of vandalism

2019-06-23 07:00

Jenna Etheridge

eThekwini municipality. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

eThekwini municipality. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Large parts of Umlazi, south of Durban, will be without water on Sunday because of vandalism, the eThekwini Municipality announced.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that due to vandalism "of an industrial scale", they were left with no option but to shut down lines supplying the township in order to replace numerous air valves and ballostops that were stolen.

READ: Swimming, surfing and fishing banned in Durban due to raw sewage in water

This had resulted in water levels in Umlazi's reservoirs dropping substantially.

"As a result many parts of the township will tomorrow be without water while reservoirs are filling up," he said.

Sections that will bear the brunt of the water cuts are AA, BB, CC L, M, E, F, G, H, F, P, R, Q and certain parts of Folweni.

"eThekwini is working unceasingly to return the situation to normalcy by tomorrow evening. Water tankers will be made available during water shedding."

Mayisela said the situation was unexpected and they sincerely apologised for the inconvenience.

He urged the public to report anyone who was in possession of the municipality's stolen property.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New anti-corruption unit boss: 'We have enough money'

2019-06-22 22:50

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: A big night for one lucky winner! 2019-06-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 