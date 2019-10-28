 

Water tankers continue to supply Hammanskraal residents

2019-10-28 17:25

Ntwaagae Seleka

A water tanker delivers water in Masengeni. (Facebook)

A water tanker delivers water in Masengeni. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Tshwane says it will continue to use water tankers to supply the residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas with water.

This follows a temporary shutdown of the Temba Water Treatment Plant (TWTP) by the City’s Utility Services Department last week, as a result of raw water quality from the Leeukraal Dam.

Acting head of communications Lindela Mashigo said the challenges came as a result of a power failure at the Pyramid substation, due to a lightning strike on October 18, which caused the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works to discharge partially treated effluent into the Apies River which feeds the Leeukraal Dam.

"In order to ensure water provision to the residents, the City has made an arrangement with Magalies Water to increase the pumping capacity into Babelegi reservoir. In addition, roaming tankers were dispatched to supply residents with water until the situation normalises.

"Meanwhile, Hammanskraal residents are warned to be on the lookout for unscrupulous people driving around in water tankers, selling water in the area. The City would like to put on record that we are not charging anyone for water that we are providing through the water tankers," said Mashigo.

Mashigo said no consumer is expected to pay any amount of money to anyone who is contracted to the City to provide water in the area.

He advised customers to contact the local offices of the metro police, nearest police station, or the City’s regional offices should they be approached or spot a driver of a water tanker selling water.

Read more on:    tshwane  |  pretoria  |  water  |  weather  |  drought
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Homeless attacks: Accused's bail application scheduled for November

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission: Focus back on Vrede dairy farm project
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it big with R200k 2019-10-27 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Help-desk Admin

Cape Town CBD
SAOTA
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Contract: Talent Learning Co-Ordinator

Western Cape
Ultimate Searching Consulting T/A Strike Holdings
R300 000.00 - R350 000.00 Per Year

RETOUCH ASSISTANT

Western Cape
Isilumko Staffing (CPT)
R5 000.00 - R10 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 