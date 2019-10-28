Water tankers continue to supply Hammanskraal residents

The City of Tshwane says it will continue to use water tankers to supply the residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas with water.

This follows a temporary shutdown of the Temba Water Treatment Plant (TWTP) by the City’s Utility Services Department last week, as a result of raw water quality from the Leeukraal Dam.

Acting head of communications Lindela Mashigo said the challenges came as a result of a power failure at the Pyramid substation, due to a lightning strike on October 18, which caused the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works to discharge partially treated effluent into the Apies River which feeds the Leeukraal Dam.

"In order to ensure water provision to the residents, the City has made an arrangement with Magalies Water to increase the pumping capacity into Babelegi reservoir. In addition, roaming tankers were dispatched to supply residents with water until the situation normalises.

"Meanwhile, Hammanskraal residents are warned to be on the lookout for unscrupulous people driving around in water tankers, selling water in the area. The City would like to put on record that we are not charging anyone for water that we are providing through the water tankers," said Mashigo.

Mashigo said no consumer is expected to pay any amount of money to anyone who is contracted to the City to provide water in the area.

He advised customers to contact the local offices of the metro police, nearest police station, or the City’s regional offices should they be approached or spot a driver of a water tanker selling water.