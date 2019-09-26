Water utility plans to reduce water pressure of 3 municipalities who are in arrears

Rand Water has threatened to reduce the water pressure of three municipalities owing it money. (iStock)

Three municipalities, which owe Rand Water hundreds of millions of rand, will have reduced water pressure if they fail to pay by October 1, the water utility announced on Thursday.



"The municipalities have failed to honour signed agreements to settle the outstanding amounts due to Rand Water. It will now implement these credit control measures to compel them to meet their obligations," spokesperson Justice Mohale said in a statement.

Water pressure to the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng will be reduced by 20% as it owes R423 404 724.88.

Affected areas include Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Evaton, Sebokeng and Sharpeville.

In Mpumalanga, two municipalities would be subjected to credit control measures, Mohale said.

The water pressure to the Govan Mbeki Local Municipality will be reduced by a further 20 to 40% as it owed R179 508 981.87

Areas affected will be Bethal, Embalenhle, Leandra and Kinross.

Mohale said water pressure to the Victor Khanye Municipality had already been reduced to 40% as it owed R111 198 676.27. The municipality includes areas such Delmas, Botleng, Eloff and Sundra.

"The provincial departments of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in Gauteng and Mpumalanga have been informed of Rand Water's intended action," Mohale added.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen