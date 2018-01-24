 

Water woes: Maimane, Zille shift blame to Nomvula Mokonyane

2018-01-24 15:40

Christina Pitt

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. (GCIS)

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane made it very clear on Wednesday that the responsibility to provide bulk water lay with the national Department of Water and Sanitation.

Despite starting off his address by saying that "this is not a finger pointing exercise", both Maimane and Premier Helen Zille laid the blame on Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

"I want to make something very clear on the bulk supply of water. There is a misconception that this is the role of a City and it is a local government responsibility," he said during a public meeting at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

AS IT HAPPENED: More people are complying with Cape water restrictions #WaterCrisis

"Let me be very clear. It is not. It is the constitutional mandate of national government to deliver water to all municipalities," said Maimane.

Managing the water disaster would have to involve increasing bulk water supply, which the Western Cape government had to commission in the short term.

Zille, who had already called out Mokonyane on Twitter, added: "There is a difference between finger pointing and pointing out who is responsible in these situations."

Zille also alleged that the Department of Water and Sanitation had sent her a letter in December, laying out a proposal to construct a desalination plant at the V&A Waterfront.

"The City already had plans to build a smaller desalination plant at the Waterfront. This shows that they really have no idea," said Zille.

During a question and answer session, mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg also stated that the Department of Water and Sanitation had provided no financial assistance to the City to help deal with the drought.

Maimane scheduled the address to announce his political control of the City’s responses to Day Zero and the Drought Crisis Team. The team will be managed by Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson and Limberg.

Hands on

"Helen Zille will make sure that the province leads and directs disaster management responses in the event that Day Zero does arrive. Bonginkosi Madikizela and Anton Bredell will form a core part of directing and implementing the strategy of this team," explained Maimane.

He also outlined water augmentation plans, such as desalination, transfers from private dams and the drilling of aquifers. Maimane said 120 million litres of water would be made available by May and that further information would be communicated.

The DA leader was briefly interrupted when a member of the audience shouted: "Why are you lying? Stop lying!"

DA national spokesperson Phumzile van Damme quickly calmed the situation and Maimane continued with his address.

Maimane’s final message was to beg Cape Town residents to reduce their water usage.

"Let's ensure that each of us, our families, friends and fellow citizens unite together to defeat Day Zero," he said.

Read more on:    da  |  nomvula mokonyane  |  mmusi maimane  |  helen zille  |  cape town  |  drought  |  water crisis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mark Lifman controls the police, attorney alleges in court

2018-01-24 15:17

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
No support from National Government on Western Cape drought crisis - DA
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 23 2018-01-23 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 