 

Waterkloof 'fall guy' Koloane attends state capture commission

2019-07-03 12:02

Azarrah Karrim

Judicial commission of inquiry into state capture (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images)

Judicial commission of inquiry into state capture (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane, who is now South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, has returned to South Africa to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The spotlight at the commission on Tuesday was on the controversial Waterkloof landing.

The commission heard that the Gupta family – which is at the centre of state capture allegations – landed a commercial aircraft at the Waterkloof military base without permission. The aircraft carried about 200 guests who were invited to attend the family's lavish wedding at Sun City in 2013.

An investigation into the landing, by the justice, crime prevention, and security (JCPS) cluster in 2013, found high-profile officials, the Indian High Commission, Koloane and Lieutenant Colonel Christine Anderson responsible for the landing.

Charges were later dropped against Anderson, but Koloane pleaded guilty to the contravention of the military defence code. He was also accused of "name-dropping" former president Jacob Zuma to get permission.

The JCPS report lambasted the two for their roles.

'Grossly abused, undermined processes'

"The activities of Ambassador Koloane and Lieutenant Colonel Anderson were a serious dereliction of duty in that they were advancing the objectives of this project to the detriment of their official responsibilities."

It continued: "Their activities also indicate the bringing to bear of undue influence on state officials, systems, equipment and infrastructure … the roles of the two individuals had a similar effect in that due to their seniority and knowledge of departmental systems and processes in their respective areas, they both grossly abused and undermined these processes."

Koloane was later promoted to ambassador. He has now flown to South Africa to attend the commission along with his legal team.

He is expected to testify about what happened at the landing, tying up loose ends and unanswered questions.

Koloane is probably best placed to do so, having played an active role in the landing.

Former director general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Nonkululeko Sindane, was expected to kick off testimony at the commission on Wednesday.

Sindane was part of the panel that exonerated Zuma from any responsibility in the landing.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bruce koloane  |  gupta family  |  raymond zondo  |  johannesburg  |  state capture  |  corruption  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New funds aims for 108 160 serviced stands in 3 years to reduce housing shortfall

2019-07-03 11:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Jackpot winner gets R530k in Daily Lotto draw 2019-07-02 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 