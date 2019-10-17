 

Waters believes his 'non-racial, classical liberal' agenda gaining traction for top DA job

2019-10-17 07:32

Jan Gerber

Mike Waters, Democratic Alliance member and Member of Parliament. (Sharief Jaffer, Gallo Images, Media24, file)

Mike Waters, Democratic Alliance member and Member of Parliament. (Sharief Jaffer, Gallo Images, Media24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While many commentators expect the race for the DA's federal chairperson to be a close affair between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip, one of the other two candidates, Mike Waters, says it is much closer than a lot of people expect.

This coming weekend, at a meeting of the DA's federal council, a successor for James Selfe, who held the position of chairperson of the federal council for 19 years, will be elected from Waters, Trollip, Zille and Thomas Walters.

READ | DA leaders pulled from public debate ahead of federal council vote

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, Waters said his campaign was gaining some "traction" among members of the party and federal council. "It's going all right."

Waters thinks his "non-racial agenda" of "reclaiming [the DA's] liberal values" is striking a chord.

Asked what he would do if elected, he said he would be "unequivocally non-racial" and reject black economic empowerment (BEE). "[It] doesn't work and is racist."

Proxy for poverty

ANALYSIS | A turbulent transition: DA faces a rocky future

Waters rejected the notion that in South Africa race was a proxy for poverty.

"The proxy for poverty, is poverty," he said, adding that redress policies should be directed at poor people, irrespective of race.

He also wants the party to reconnect with voters.

"It's horrific," Waters said of the DA's dismal results in by-elections since the May general election. "The voters are sending us a message: They're unhappy with us."

He added the DA should agree on its principles. "I hope it is classical liberal principles."

Another thing he wants to improve is the DA's messaging to its voters. "It has to consistent, clear and concise."

Asked what he makes of Zille and Trollip contesting a senior position in the party 12 years after they competed for party leader (which Zille won), Waters said it showed that people were committed to the party, adding he does not have a problem, as long as people could contribute.

His stance on BEE - that race is not a proxy for poverty - is in contrast to that of party leader Mmusi Maimane.

Ideological battleground

In February, the DA's federal council "unanimously" adopted the DA manifesto's position on redress and empowerment, which was seen as an internal victory for Maimane.

"We believe race is a proxy for disadvantage and an accurate reflection of who is still excluded from opportunity. The party has not decided to move away from race-based redress policies, however, we unequivocally reject the ANC's version of redress which operates to enrich and re-enrich the connected elite," Maimane said then.

This has been an ideological battleground in the party for several years, since at least 2013, when the issue of BEE caused a row between then party leader Zille and the DA's former parliamentary leader, Lindiwe Mazibuko.

Zille accused Mazibuko of getting the party's policy on BEE wrong in supporting BEE legislation proposed by the ANC, while Mazibuko feared the party's resultant flip-flop could cost it at the 2014 elections.

Meanwhile, Walters is still flying under the radar. He has previously stated that he does not campaign through the media. When contacted by News24 on Wednesday, he confirmed that this was still his position.

Read more on:    da  |  mike waters  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JUST IN: Crowdfunding campaign raises enough money to cover suspended Barry Bateman's salary

2019-10-17 07:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | State capture inquiry to hear more testimony from former Free State MEC on Estina dairy farm
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:27 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 08:27 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it lucky 2019-10-16 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 