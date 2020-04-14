Western Cape govt sets aside extra R53m for feeding schemes to help poor, sick

The Western Cape government is dedicating an extra R53 million for emergency feeding schemes and to distribute some 50 000 food parcels for the poor and sick.

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, said the provincial government was concerned that the strict Covid-19 lockdown may mean that poor people are unable to feed themselves.

He said the province will assign R53 million of additional funding to supplement its emergency school feeding scheme, provincial Department of Social Development feeding schemes and toward distributing 50 000 food parcels.

On Tuesday, community unrest that broke out in Mitchells Plain around the distribution of food parcels and the looting in certain areas, such as Manenberg and Athlone.

News24 reported that members of the public were held up at gunpoint as looters made off with goods and money.

The food parcels will support a household for one month.

Winde said people who reach out to be part of the food parcel programme will be assessed on whether they are part of a household where a family member has tested positive for Covid-19 and cannot sustain themselves because of that.

Social workers in the province will complete the screening and assessments of all beneficiaries to ensure those individuals who are the most vulnerable benefit from the limited food parcels that are available.

Chronic illness

Other criteria is whether a person who is on medication or who suffers from a chronic illness and have insufficient means to sustain themselves.

Another criteria is whether a person and their household who have insufficient means to sustain themselves during the lockdown period who was referred by a registered humanitarian relief agency, registered NPO or a municipal manager.

Winde said: "The current situation we find ourselves in is unprecedented and as the lockdown is set to continue until the end of the month, affecting the ability to earn a living across our province, we are likely to see more people needing assistance."

- Compiled by Jan Gerber

