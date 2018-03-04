 

'We are cutting the throat of whiteness' – Malema on plans to remove Trollip

2018-03-04 14:57

Ahmed Areff

EFF leader Julius Malema during the Energy FM interview on Monday. (Chester Makana, News24)

EFF leader Julius Malema during the Energy FM interview on Monday. (Chester Makana, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has explained that his party is specifically aiming to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip because he is white. 

"We have taken a decision that we are going to remove the mayor of PE [Port Elizabeth]," he told a crowd gathered for the launch of the party’s election registration campaign at the Standard Bank arena in Johannesburg on Sunday. 

"Why? Why not [mayor of DA-led Johannesburg Herman] Mashaba, why not Solly [Msimanga – mayor of DA-led Tshwane]? 

"Because the mayor of DA in PE is a white man. So, these people, when you want to hit them hard – go after a white man. They feel a terrible pain, because you have touched a white man."

He said this did not mean that the EFF would not target Mashaba and Msimanga. 

"They will be touched - don’t worry. But we are starting with this whiteness. We are cutting the throat of whiteness. 

"Trollip will not be a mayor after the 6th of April, if they give us that date."

He slammed comments that the EFF would be bringing the ANC back to lead the metro, saying that in the local elections, the people did not choose an outright majority for any party in metros like Mandela Bay, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.  

"No one can claim authority and legitimacy and say it [their leadership] is based on the people of these cities. The people rejected us. They said: 'not one of these parties is worth [more]… than 50%'. So, no one is entitled to any mayorship in these metros."

On Saturday DA leader Mmusi Maimane slammed the EFF for its intention to table a motion of no confidence Trollip. 

"You may have heard of a small party that is going around saying that they are going to vote us out of government in Nelson Mandela Bay metro," said Maimane at the Mpumalanga provincial Congress in Secunda.

"Now, friends, I can’t explain that thinking to you. It is madness. It is insane. But people must ask them what they are thinking. And they must explain to the voters and the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay why they are handing the city back to the corrupt ANC," he said.

Earlier in the week, Malema said he was determined to "punish" the party in Nelson Mandela Bay for rejecting its motion to allow a constitutional review on land expropriation without compensation.

Speaking on Wednesday at the party's public healthcare campaign in Soweto, he said: "We need to take that away from them, to teach them a lesson to make them appreciate that we mean business when it comes to land."

His comments came after the party's motion for the amendment of the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation received overwhelming support.

The EFF motion, with an ANC amendment, was supported by the majority of MPs on Tuesday and paves the way for a review of the Constitution on land expropriation.

The DA, however, said it would report Malema to the Equality Court for what it deemed to be hate speech and incitement of violence.

The DA quoted him as saying in a previous speech: "[W]e are going to remove a mayor of PE... [we] are going for your white man in PE. We are going to cut the throat."

On Sunday, Malema echoed this exact quote. 

Read more on:    eff  |  julius malema  |  athol ­trollip  |  nelson mandela bay

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Enterprise Foods to recall affected products, but conducting own listeriosis tests

2018-03-04 14:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, March 03 2018-03-03 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 