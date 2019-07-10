 

'We are lucky to be alive' - eyewitness recalls moments before Worcester gas explosion

2019-07-10 14:51

Kamva Somdyala

Firefighters battling flames (Supplied)

Firefighters battling flames (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An eyewitness has recalled the moments leading up to two gas explosions in Worcester early on Wednesday morning.

Klaas de Vos, an employee at Raimondi's Wholesalers in Worcester, and his colleagues had been loading items on his company's truck, which was going to Ceres, when one of his colleagues remarked that he "smelt gas".

"After smelling it, we decided that we needed to hurry up because [the situation] could get dangerous," De Vos said. 

They then heard the first explosion.

"We went through the open gate to the backyard [of the premises]," said De Vos.

He said as he observed where the explosion had come from, he noticed a man in a bakkie calling for help. De Vos immediately went to the man's assistance, getting him out of the vehicle and taking him to hospital to receive medical attention.

When he returned from hospital, the second explosion went off.

"The explosion shattered some of the glass and broke some of the doors [at the company premises]. It looked like a small cloud," De Vos remembers.

"We are so lucky to be alive," he said. 

A logistics manager was injured when a gas tanker exploded, while he was nearby in his vehicle, News24 reported.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa earlier said that a biltong shop, Bike Boutique and the Department of Water and Sanitation building were destroyed in the blaze.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    worcester  |  accidents  |  gas explosion
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma loyalists mobilising 'huge numbers' of supporters ahead of Zondo commission appearance

50 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players are R150 000 richer 2019-07-09 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 