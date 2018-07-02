 

'We are not a 6% party' – ANC demands more coverage on SABC ahead of 2019 polls

2018-07-02 17:29

Tshidi Madia

ANC’s Zizi Kodwa and Pule Mabe demanded more coverage of ANC from SABC when they made submissions to the SABC commission of inquiry into political interference at the public broadcaster. (Supplied)

ANC’s Zizi Kodwa and Pule Mabe demanded more coverage of ANC from SABC when they made submissions to the SABC commission of inquiry into political interference at the public broadcaster. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: President Zuma responds to NEC recall

2018-02-14 14:11

President Jacob Zuma is conducting a surprise briefing via the SABC, following all the events that have led up to his official recall, and calls for his resignation, by the ANC. Watch. WATCH

The ANC is demanding more coverage from the public broadcaster ahead of the 2019 general elections, arguing that the SABC must recognise its majority share of the vote. 

This was one of the issues presented by the party when it made submissions to the SABC's commission of inquiry into political interference at the public broadcaster. 

"People of South Africa in a constitutional democracy have expressed their preference. The ANC enjoys 62%, how that gets carried out in terms of editorial news is something, one way or another it must show," said Zizi Kodwa, who is the head of the presidency at Luthuli House. 

Kodwa was speaking to journalists after presenting to the inquiry. The inquiry is closed to the media. 

"We are going to elections, we are not a 6% [party]," continued Kodwa. The EFF garnered 6% of the vote during the 2014 general elections.  

READ: ANC bolsters its election machinery for 'overwhelming victory' in 2019 elections

He explained that the governing party wanted coverage allocated to political parties to reflect their share of the votes of South Africans. He suggested that the public broadcaster adopts the model used in Parliament to allocate speaking time to political parties. The parties are allocated time based on the votes they received in the elections, with the ANC getting a lion's share of the time. 

"The issue of equity does not mean we are all equal opportunity, that's why in Parliament parties are not given equal time," explained Kodwa.

In April the SABC announced that it would hold two commissions: one looking into political interference and another, dubbed the "jobs for sex inquiry", into sexual harassment claims. The commissions are a bid to transform the beleaguered public broadcaster into an accountable, independent and responsive organisation.

No 'Luthuli House deployees' at SABC

Last year Parliament held an inquiry into the previous board's fitness to hold office. In that inquiry, SABC journalists complained about political interference. 

Kodwa said there were three key issues which the ANC raised, the first being around coverage. He said the party was also concerned with how often the media, overall, conflated party and state, which resulted in the ANC not being given a chance to give comment on critical issues.

"Ministers don't represent the ANC; they are the state, not the ANC," highlighted the head of the ANC's presidency.

The third issue was political interference. Kodwa said the ANC was bothered by instances in the recent past where there was outside influence on operational and management decisions at the SABC.

Kodwa said the public broadcaster had to be protected from any influence by powerful individuals.

"We think we must protect the corporation from such influence, board members who can just, at the drop of a pen, can call a journalist."

He said not even ministers had the right to directly call journalists and give "instructions" when it came to their editorial work.

"Independence means, among other things, hiring qualified people. Those not qualified are the name droppers who say I am here as a deployee of Luthuli House. We don't deploy people in the management of the SABC," said Kodwa.

Read more on:    anc  |  sabc  |  zizi kodwa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Student who received R14m NSFAS payout in error appears in court, case postponed

0 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 5 rainy weather struggles Capetonians forgot about during drought
 

We think every company should have pawternity leave!

A major pet company has introduced what it calls Pawternity leave – three-day parental leave for employees getting a new puppy or kitten.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:33 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 17:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 