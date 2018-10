ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says he won't allow rumours that he was involved in an alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa to cause a rift between him and the country's number one.

He was speaking to reporters in Johannesburg on Monday, following a national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend.

"Me and Comrade Cyril [Ramaphosa], we won't allow any wedge drivers to come in between us... we are working together. We are united. We are working. It is progress. We are not focusing on rumours," he said.

The NEC discussed the plot allegations in a bid to "lay this matter to rest", he said.

He said the NEC agreed that ANC officials would discuss the matter and report back.

"We will stay focused we will continue to work together in the interest of the people of South Africa."

The secretary general described working under Ramaphosa as always a "pleasure".

"We agree with the president. This is the time to plot against poverty. This is the time to plot against unemployment [and] this is the time to plot against divisions."

Magashule was seen in a picture alongside former president Jacob Zuma, ANC Women's League secretary general Meokgo Matuba, ousted North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and ANC Youth League KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo outside a Durban hotel.

It was alleged that they had met to plot a coup against Ramaphosa.

But Magashule denied the claims and insisted that it was just an innocent meeting with the former president.