 

'We are not going to discuss security details' Malema tells media after scuffle at EFF conference

2019-12-15 18:30

Ntwaagae Seleka

EFF members at the party’s National People’s Assembly. Picture: Jabu Khumalo

EFF members at the party’s National People’s Assembly. Picture: Jabu Khumalo

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF leader Julius Malema refused to divulge security details of the party's second conference, following a scuffle on Saturday night between delegates and party's internal security personnel.

Malema told the media that his party would never reveal security details.

"We are not going to discuss security details with you. It will never happen. You come here and question security details in my house and want to know how I have arranged security in my house. I can’t discuss security with the media in full view of the enemy here," he said.

Malema rubbished claims of women being ill-treated at the conference, saying no one could attest to those claims.

"Why would they go and complain to you and not to us? There is no one who will tell us about our members. They are our members and we are responsible for their safety.

"There is no one here who will abuse women and go unpunished. Let them try, they will see. The person who abused our women with pepper spray is on the streets now," he said.

Malema said all female delegates were receiving "best of the best" treatment.

"Which organisation has given women sanitary pads? They (women) are very special and will be treated with special respect. There is discipline and robustness in plenary and throughout the conference," he said.

EFF internal security personnel, known as the Defenders of the Revolution (DOR), allegedly assaulted members - especially female delegates - with pepper spray.

Some delegates were then rushed to hospital.

Malema said the party had dismissed the head of security, known as "General", following the incident.

"The incident took place at a dining hall where security personnel discharged pepper spray on delegates. People were taken to hospital and we were with them throughout the night... All those who were taken to hospital on Saturday have been discharged.

"It was an isolated incident, which is regrettable. 'General' has been released and security personnel is still here. We have asked them to behave and must not be overexcited and carried away by emotions. They must communicate to us if there is a situation.

"What happened last night was never communicated to us," he said.

Read more on:    eff  |  julius malema  |  johannesburg  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Matric results are coming soon! Sign up to be notified when your results become available

2019-12-12 16:29

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Juju, Floyd and rest of newly elected top 6 host their first media briefing at Nasrec
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 17:15 PM
Road name: Victoria Road Northbound

Northbound
Edgemead 17:14 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Saturday 2019-12-14 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 