 

'We are not your children. We are your citizens' - another lawyer writes to Ramaphosa

2020-05-06 18:53

Lizeka Tandwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged against becoming hubristic to questions and criticism posed by officers of the court after the presidency responded sharply to two advocates calling for clarity on the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC). 

In a seven-page letter, attorney Tracey Lomax questioned Ramaphosa's willingness to transparently respond to questions around the constitutionality of the NCCC, the body leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

"I regret that I must now urge you not to become hubristic. Do not dismiss us. Do not condescend to us. Take us into your confidence. Not only are we entitled to it, we deserve it. We have earned it," Lomax wrote. 

Read | Ramaphosa threatened with possible litigation over constitutionality of council in charge of response to Covid-19

Last week, advocates Nazeer Cassim and Erin Dianne Richards wrote to Ramaphosa, indicating their concern over the possible risk of constitutional and democratic malfunctioning.

This, they said, arose from what appears to be the questionable establishment, structure and functions of the NCCC, as well as the noticeable lack of transparency from the government about the body.

In her letter, Lomax said Ramaphosa's response was uncharacteristic of the president she had come to know, adding that the two advocates requested information to which the country is entitled.

"I am disappointed that such a request would warrant a response that the request 'places in jeopardy all measures taken to save South African lives'. This is most unfortunate and is likely to have chilling effect on anyone who wishes to raise legitimate concerns with your office in particular and with government in general. A preferable response would have been to simply answer the question," she said.

Responding to Cassim and Richards, presidency director-general Dr Cassius Lubisi defended the establishment of the NCCC, adding that the two advocates should rather make alternative suggestions instead of threatening the president with litigation.  

On Tuesday, DA federal council chair Helen Zille, while in conversation with party interim leader John Steenhuisen, also questioned the transparency of the NCCC. She added that very little detail on the composition of the council, and how it takes its decisions on regulations, had been revealed to the country.

"The problem is that we do not know the composition of the [NCCC]. Is it indeed composed only of Cabinet members or are there other persons on the [NCCC]? The deliberations of this body are private, and it exercises enormous power at a time when basic human rights are, by necessity, curtailed.

"What advocates Cassim and Richards were inviting you to do is to clearly explain the role of the [NCCC] and the powers of the ministers. South Africans deserve to know the facts, in order to reduce speculation, and give us a much-needed sense of security," Lomax said. 

Read | Advocates jeopardising measures to save lives after they question NCCC, says presidency

She also took offence at the presidency's assertion that Richards and Cassim were placing in danger the lives of citizens, adding that Ramaphosa was grossly misinterpreting the tone and content of their letter.

"Most of us have faithfully heeded your call for social distancing, your call to protect our fellow citizens. We have isolated ourselves from friends and family, we have sacrificed many of the things which give meaning to life - social interaction with loved ones, a simple hug, a gentle touch.

"We have done so because we trusted you. That trust becomes fractured when our concerns are dismissed, when you go from family elder to condescending parent in tone and conduct.

"I urge you to reconsider the position adopted by your office and your government. We are not your children. We are your citizens."

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Car of man feeding homeless in upmarket Mouille Point torched

2020-05-06 18:45

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:49 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:02 PM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player strikes it rich in jackpot 2020-05-05 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Solar Foreman

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 