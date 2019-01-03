'We are proud of you,' Motshekga tells class of 2018 boffins

A number of the class of 2018's top achievers say they remain anxious about how well they have done ahead of the release of the individual National Senior Certificate (NSC) results at midnight on Thursday.

Twenty-nine pupils were invited to a special breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to celebrate the latest crop of high performers.

The learners do not know how well they have done as yet, but only got a glimpse of their "excellent marks", through congratulatory messages from the minister and her deputy, Enver Surty.

"We are proud of you", Motshekga said.

One of the boffins at the breakfast was Felicia Makondo from the EPP Minga Secondary School in Malamulele, who told News24 that it was hard work that resulted in her being recognised as one of the top achievers.

"I prepared well by understanding the core of topics which we were given," she said.

"The main challenge was time management, because the work was not that hard. I had to leave home at six in the morning, and got back after 19:00, so time was a challenge," she said, with a broad smile of her face.

Fellow top achiever Justine Crook-Mansour said she owed her success to self-discipline, and making some time to indulge in extramural activities.

"I tried to stay very organised. I had a study timetable, and continued to stay active and played sports. You need to make time for things you enjoy, so that you are not tired by the end of the year," said Crook-Mansour.

Motshekga urged the group to focus even more on their future academic endeavours, and hopefully bring about much-needed developments and innovation in the basic education sector.

The minister will announce the overall results on Thursday evening.

