 

'We are still not there but we see light' - SAPO on clearing mail backlogs

2018-11-14 18:30

Sesona Ngqakamba

South African Post Office. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

South African Post Office. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Post Office (SAPO) says it is dealing with a local mail backlog of about 4.8 million items – but the international figure is much higher.

However, the precise nature of the international backlog is unclear.

The SAPO has been working hard to clear the accumulation after a strike about four months ago led to a backlog of almost 38 million parcels and letters.

"From a local perspective, we are down to 4.8 million items in the backlogs," CEO Mark Barnes said. 

Barnes added that they were expecting to have the backlog cleared by end of November. 

READ: Massive backlog at Post Office

He said although the SAPO previously promised that the backlog would be cleared by the end of September and again in October, they could not meet their promises for various reasons. 

"International mail is a little bit more complex because we are seeing an influx and a high volume of items being ordered online and those goods require a lot of servicing," said Barnes. 

He said in some instances, the SAPO had to manually intervene by checking invoices and counter parcels. That also caused a backlog in international mail. 

Barnes said the Post Office was prioritising items, from those that were "more urgent " to those which weren't priority mail.

"With mails such as things like magazines and so, you would expect the backlog to be more," he said. 

ALSO READ: Postal delivery after strike

He said staff members were doing their best to catch up, especially because of the peak, Christmas season.

"For us, Christmas starts at around October and runs through to January. That's our peak four months of the year. 

"We have kind of improved the situation from April by 90%. We are still not there but we see light...," he said. 

To assist with the crisis, Barnes said the SAPO had deployed more resources by beefing up regional managers and it paid up all its suppliers. 

"We are in discussions internationally with having more than one point of entry into SA and not have everything coming to us. If things are destined for KZN, we are trying to root them straight into Durban rather than [having] them coming through our terminals," he said. 

He added that the department was also deploying people to assist in mail centres every Friday.

Read more on:    sapo  |  mark barnes

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of Cape Town prepares to dump thousands of litres of booze

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Conterfeit goods confiscated in Tshwane by-law enforcement operation
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 13 2018-11-13 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 