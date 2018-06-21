 

'We burn tyres and damage roads to force the City to give us basic services, but it continues to neglect us'

2018-06-21 08:10
Residents of informal settlements in Khayelitsha set tyres and rubbish alight on Tuesday to protest lack of toilets, water and electricity. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

Residents of informal settlements in Khayelitsha set tyres and rubbish alight on Tuesday to protest lack of toilets, water and electricity. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Shack dwellers burned tyres and rubbish along Mew Way in Khayelitsha on Tuesday to express their anger about a lack of basic services and poor living conditions.

The shack dwellers stay in Island informal settlement and Madiba Square, which are situated on either side of Mew Way.

Metro police used spades to remove the burning rubbish and tyres that blocked the busy road throughout the morning, GroundUp reports.

"We are tired of not having toilets, electricity and water. We vote during every election, but we don't get basic services," said Bandile Mbuka, who says he has been staying in his shack in Island for almost 16 years.

Read: Protest shuts down part of Cape Town's N2

Mbuka added that he and hundreds of other shack dwellers get water from one communal tap located in RR section, Khayelitsha.

"There are no communal taps. We have to walk to another area to get water to drink and cook because the City of Cape Town is not giving us water taps," he said.

Mbuka says he uses candles when he has no money for his paraffin lamp and stove.

"Candles are notoriously dangerous as they can burn the whole Island, but they are the only option when money is tight," he said.

Nomsikelelo Mabetshe, who says she has been staying in Island for almost 18 years, said "flame stoves that we use explode and burn shacks, so we need electricity".

Mbuka said the ongoing heavy rains have flooded his shack.

"Every time the rain pours, I have to repair my shack and plug leaks, but water continues to filter through the floor."

'City officials don't help us'

He said he and other shack dwellers want to be moved to a dry place, "where flooding doesn't occur and where toilets, water taps, and electricity are available".

"We have had enough of living in squalor," said Mbuka.

Mabetshe said shack-dwellers struggle to get water.

"Before I do laundry, I must carry a heavy 25 litre bottle to and from the communal tap in RR section and come back exhausted," she said.

Nomnikelo Mdekazi stays in a shack in Madiba Square with two children, aged seven and four.

"Our toilets have leaking pipes which allow human waste and urine to gush out," said Mdekazi.

"During the three months in which the toilets have been blocked, we had to hire plumbers and welders ourselves to unblock them and fix the metal doors. City officials don't help us."

Also read: Toilets blocked at Cape Town informal settlement for nearly a year

Mdekazi said she and other residents have used a ply board and a big stone to keep faeces and urine behind the block of toilets. She added that she has not seen development in Madiba Square since she arrived in 2004.

"We burn tyres and damage the roads to force the [City of Cape Town] to give us basic services, but it continues to neglect us," said Mdekazi.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Thyalibongo said, while the City respected the right of residents to protest and voice their concerns, this needed to be done in a peaceful manner.

"Any damage to private or City-owned property, which happens at the expense of service delivery and affects fellow residents, is condemned in the strongest possible terms," said Thyalibongo.

Read more on:    cape town  |  service delivery  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LISTEN: Suspended tax boss Tom Moyane tells SARS man to fake illness ahead of KPMG meeting

2018-06-21 07:31

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shashi Naidoo apologises, announces trip to Palestine
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 