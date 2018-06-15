 

We can't house everyone - Western Cape MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela

2018-06-15 14:06

Mary-Anne Gontsana

Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela. (Mary-Anne Gontsana/GroundUp)

Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela. (Mary-Anne Gontsana/GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela said it is important for people to realise that government will not be able to house everyone.

Madikizela was speaking at a media briefing at his offices in Wale Street on Thursday. He addressed the ongoing land occupations across the province, GroundUp reported. According to Madikizela, his department had recorded 87 protests pertaining to land since March.

ALSO READ: 'Where will we go?' - Parkwood backyarders

"What we have seen so far, my judgement is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. These intersections will escalate and we need to be proactive and deal with them swiftly," said Madikizela.

Madikizela said he had a two-day session with all 25 municipalities in the province to discuss the recent protest action. He said they noted that municipalities do not always allocate housing opportunities in line with the housing demand database.

"While it is important to allocate per the demand database, on a first-come first-serve basis, municipalities also need to ensure that the most vulnerable beneficiaries gets prioritised. It is therefore important for municipalities to align their business plans with the database."

Housing backlog in excess of 575 000

He said the department could not prioritise land occupiers over those who have been registered on the Western Cape Housing Demand Database for many years. Prioritising certain projects due to protest action would mean that other existing and planned projects are delayed as a result.

"What should inform a decision to start a housing project is that people of that particular area are a priority, not just because they qualify. To qualify for a house is one thing, but in that pool of people who qualify, you must also understand that there are those who deserve to be prioritised because they’ve been waiting for 20 or 25 years," said Madikizela.

ALSO READ: Hermanus 'backyarders' pave the way for land ownership

According to the provincial Department of Human Settlements, the housing backlog within the province is in excess of 575 000, and the department can only deliver approximately 18 000 houses per year.

"We have availed 16 pieces of land constituting 133 hectares with a potential total yield of 9 951 housing opportunities. Any deviation or response to illegal land invasions will certainly hamper delivery of these projects, meant to serve the people of this province," said Madikizela.

Housing protests and land occupations have spiked across Cape Town this year.

According to a statement released by the City in May, "the Anti-Land Invasion Unit removes, on average, 15 000 illegal structures" per year. "However, in the first four months of 2018, that figure is standing at over 26 000."

Read more on:    bonginkosi madikizela  |  cape town  |  housing  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death found hanged

2018-06-15 14:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The story behind that viral Comrades dance
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:46 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Somerset West 14:25 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 