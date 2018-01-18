We don’t have money to properly investigate all state capture allegations - Public Protector

Cape Town - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday announced that the failure to properly resource her office would have a knock-on effect on investigations into state capture.

She said Parliament did not properly resource her office, despite the important role it played in the country.

"In the current financial year, despite the fact that I have requested and motivated for a budget of at least R1 billion, the National Treasury has cut this institution’s budget by R8 million," she said in a statement.

"As a result of the above and considering the nature of the issues to be traversed and available resources, my [office] will not be able to properly investigate all the allegations of state capture, as reported after the publication of the state capture report."

President Jacob Zuma had been given 30 days from December 13 in which to establish an inquiry into state capture, after the North Gauteng High Court rejected his bid to have former public protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations on the inquiry set aside.



Zuma finally announced the establishment of the long-awaited commission last week, saying "the matter cannot wait any longer".



Mkhwebane had recently asked for the terms of reference to be expanded and that they not be limited to the issues in the initial report.

