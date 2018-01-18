 

We don’t have money to properly investigate all state capture allegations - Public Protector

2018-01-18 16:59
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (File, Netwerk24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday announced that the failure to properly resource her office would have a knock-on effect on investigations into state capture.

She said Parliament did not properly resource her office, despite the important role it played in the country.

"In the current financial year, despite the fact that I have requested and motivated for a budget of at least R1 billion, the National Treasury has cut this institution’s budget by R8 million," she said in a statement.

"As a result of the above and considering the nature of the issues to be traversed and available resources, my [office] will not be able to properly investigate all the allegations of state capture, as reported after the publication of the state capture report."

President Jacob Zuma had been given 30 days from December 13 in which to establish an inquiry into state capture, after the North Gauteng High Court rejected his bid to have former public protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations on the inquiry set aside.

Zuma finally announced the establishment of the long-awaited commission last week, saying "the matter cannot wait any longer".

Mkhwebane had recently asked for the terms of reference to be expanded and that they not be limited to the issues in the initial report.

More to follow.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC expresses concern over stock theft charges against MP

2018-01-18 16:43

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Police van petrol bombed, several arrested on 2nd day of protests at #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 17 2018-01-17 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 