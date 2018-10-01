 

'We don't know if my father’s murder will ever be solved' - son of slain activist

2018-10-01 21:47

Thembela Ntongana, GroundUp

The Hawks say “various leads” are being followed in the investigation into the 2016 murder of Xolobeni activist Sikhosiphi Bazooka Rhadebe. But his son is sceptical.

The Hawks say “various leads” are being followed in the investigation into the 2016 murder of Xolobeni activist Sikhosiphi Bazooka Rhadebe. But his son is sceptical.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"We do not know if my father's murder will ever be solved," says Tarzan Rhadebe, the son of murdered Xolobeni activist Sikhosiphi Bazooka Rhadebe. Two and a half years after the assassination, there has been no arrest.

Bazooka Rhadebe was the chairperson of the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) which has been fighting to prevent mining from being carried out in Xolobeni. He was shot eight times outside his house in Lurholweni in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape, on March 22, 2016, following threats to those opposed to the mine.

In February 2018, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni told GroundUp the case was still under investigation and no further information would be released at that stage.

But ACC member Nonhle Mbuthuma told GroundUp then that the investigation seemed to grind to a halt. The ACC had hired its own private forensic pathologist and its own investigator, who had been to the crime scene and found ballistic evidence which the police had missed, she said at the time. The evidence was handed over to the Hawks.

In March 2018, the family, represented by Richard Spoor attorneys, wrote to then National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams, and asked him to intervene and help "unblock the murder investigation".

They asked the NPA to take responsibility for the investigation, assign a lead prosecutor to the case and respond with a plan and timeline for the completion of the investigation by April 12.

Mbuthuma says there has been no progress since then.

"We can see that this investigation is not going to go anywhere. What we are trying now is to ask that the EC Hawks give the docket to another province to investigate... It is clear that they can no longer handle the case."

Tarzan Rhadebe said the only time the Hawks spoke to him was the week before Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visited Xolobeni on September 23.

"They only asked me for phone numbers of people and asked what communication was like between us and the leaders that want mining. There was no explanation on how far the investigation is."

Previously, he said, the Hawks had only talked to his uncle.

"Since the people who killed my father introduced themselves as police, I do not trust anyone. We are sad as the family because we do not know if my father's murder will ever be solved," said Rhadebe.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the investigation was still active and ongoing.

"No arrest [has been made] at this stage; various leads are being followed. The matter is receiving the desired attention and all information and intelligence is being followed up timeously," he added.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

46-year-old man dies in accident at Lonmin mine

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police appear to shoot into Westbury home during protest
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Grabouw 19:58 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, September 29 2018-09-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 