We don't respond to EFF actions - FW de Klerk Foundation

The FW de Klerk Foundation says it will not be responding after the EFF laid a charge against the former apartheid president.

"The Foundation does not respond to the statements and actions of the EFF," chairperson David Steward told News24 on Wednesday.

This comes after the EFF's Marshall Dlamini laid charges of hate speech against De Klerk at the Cape Town Police Station on Sunday.

Earlier this year, De Klerk said in a television interview that "apartheid was not a crime against humanity".



News24 previously reported that, in a statement released by his foundation in February, De Klerk said he had taken note of the angry reaction to his statement.



"I agree with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation that this is not the time to quibble about the degrees of unacceptability of apartheid. It was totally unacceptable," he said.



"The FW de Klerk Foundation has accordingly decided to withdraw its statement of February 14 unconditionally and apologises for the confusion, anger and hurt that it has caused," he added.

READ | FW de Klerk Foundation apologises to SA, agrees apartheid was a crime against humanity

The EFF raised the matter during the 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA), demanding the former apartheid president be removed from the gallery.

EFF spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya told News24 on Wednesday the EFF is preparing a statement that will be released in due course.