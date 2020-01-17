'We feel their pain' - EFF on Ausi Mantwa Khoza’s death

Ausi Mantwa Khoza was as important to the Khozas as she was to the Orlando Pirates FC family, the EFF said on Friday.



The wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza reportedly died following a short illness.

Conveying the party's condolences to the Khozas, spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wished Khoza comfort as he mourned.

"To lose a wife is to lose a life partner, a love companion and a friend indeed. It is the end of a significant part of oneself; the end of an entire life in you. The pain Dr Khoza is going through is truly incomprehensible and can never be fully expressed in words," Ndlozi said in a statement.

"To the children and the rest of the family: a mother is a powerful tree, providing shade of comfort in good and bad times. To lose a mother is thus one of the greatest of losses anyone can ever experience. We feel their pain and pray for great strength for them.

"Finally, we express our condolences to the entire Orlando Pirates FC family; Mama was as important to them as she was to the entire Khoza family."

The ANC in Gauteng also conveyed its condolences to the Orlando Pirates owner and his family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Khoza family during this difficult period."

The PSL in a statement said it would observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekend's Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and MultiChoice Diski Challenge fixtures.