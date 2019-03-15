 

'We feel your pain'- Jewish leaders, politicians condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

2019-03-15 18:45

Sesona Ngqakamba

Armed police are seen at the entrance of Christchurch hospital on March 15, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kurt Langer/Getty Images)

Armed police are seen at the entrance of Christchurch hospital on March 15, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kurt Langer/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies, the Al Jama-ah party of SA and Mandla Mandela have condemned an attack on worshippers in two mosques in in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

On its Facebook page, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies said: "We stand up against hate crimes against all religious communities.  Our sympathies are with the families of the deceased and our prayers with those injured. We stand in solidarity with the people of Christchurch. We stand in solidarity with the Muslim community."

ALSO READ: New Zealand mosque attacks: What we know

Mandela appealed for calm. "Our sincere prayers are with the Muslim community of Christchurch and New Zealand and we appeal to them to be calm in the face of adversity. We feel your pain and we share your sense of loss," said Mandela.

Meanwhile, Al Jama-ah national leader Ganief Hendricks said the attack was a stark reminder of the victimisation Muslims and immigrants faced all over the world.

"The rise in racism and Islamaphobia is further stoked by irresponsible leaders who purposefully play into the narrative of hatred and division," said Hendricks.

Hendricks urged South African Muslims and those around the world to not retaliate in any way, but to rather "be a reflection of the  true religion of peace and tolerance that we know Islam to be."

He advised Muslims to be vigilant to not allow social media interaction to further fan the flames of hatred.

"Do not allow extremism and terrorism in any form to win. Let us all stand firm and commit to a peaceful, fair and just society," said Hendricks.  

Mosque massacre explainer: Shock and sadness over the New Zealand shootings

Here is a list of stories, videos and tweets looking at the deadly attacks at two mosques in the quiet New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Forty-nine people were killed in the attacks and 20 others were seriously injured.

People were warned to stay indoors as police tried to determine if more than one gunman was involved.

According to AFP news wire, the attack, thought to be the deadliest against Muslims in the west in modern times, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern immediately labelled it a terrorist act as she guided a shocked nation on one of its "darkest days".

The wire reported that the attacker livestreamed footage of him going from room to room and victim to victim, shooting wounded people at close range as they struggled to crawl away.

A 28-year-old Australian-born man has been arrested and charged with murder.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    new zealand  |  terror attacks  |  world
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tendai Biti books seized by 'fascist state' in Zimbabwe

2019-03-15 17:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA Agulhas II returns from 'great expedition' after braving heavy sea ice, freezing temperatures and harsh weather
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 18:56 PM
Road name: N2

Bellville 14:12 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

More traffic reports
SEE: Thursday's Daily Lotto results 2019-03-14 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 