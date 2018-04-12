'We have been praising the wrong Mandela' – South Africans weigh in on #Winnie documentary

South Africans on social media platforms have expressed a new-found admiration for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela following the broadcast of a documentary on eNCA on Wednesday evening.

The documentary, directed by French filmmaker Pascale Lamche, paints a new picture of Madikizela-Mandela and reveals strategic attempts to tarnish her.

The documentary is described as one that "pieces together and properly considers her life and contribution to the struggle to bring down apartheid from the inside, with intimate insight from those who were closest to her and with testimony from the enemies who sought to extinguish her radical capacity to shake up the order of things".

Social media users have reacted strongly to the film, voicing both shock and admiration over the previously unheard side of her story.

This #WinnieDoccie showing us evidence that we have been praising the wrong heroes #Winnie pic.twitter.com/8zB7kXy36r — Sphelele (@SpheDludla) April 11, 2018

can you imagine the betrayal... the weight of it.



woman.. you fight, bleed & give of yourself to your people to lead them to what’s owed to them, fight towards this sick regimes atonement.

only for your husband to negotiate and surrender.. and he becomes the hero. ??#Winnie — rara (@Rato_K) April 11, 2018

#Winnie documentary should be compulsory viewing in History classroms across SA. Her narrative is missing from our curriculum — Black Crystal Events (@NtombiCrystal) April 11, 2018

The effective paid-for propaganda of the National Party is an important reminder of why journalists cannot ever dare to underestimate our media power and the moral responsibility that comes with it.#winnie — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) April 11, 2018

I have always wondered why Nelson Mandela, of all the Revonia trialists, became so prominent and a centre of attraction and today this #Winnie documentary is answering that question. Winifred Nomzamo Zanyiwe Mandela gave Nelson his fame. That is a fact, like it or not ???????? — Reverend Fighter (@Rev_Mente) April 11, 2018

#Winnie single handedly making an entire regime fear you!!! When they had to arrest her, the police came in swarms!! Just for ONE WOMAN, if that isn't power I don't know what is. She was stronger than I ever ever imagined she was. I'm sad to celebrate her life too late pic.twitter.com/9K0G2Nu7Il — Hlumisa Malahla (@HlumisaMalahla) April 11, 2018

We've been praising the wrong Mandela #Winnie — Aubrey 'Aubz ?? (@AubreyChiibi) April 11, 2018

We owe #Winnie so so so much! We really did over negotiate. I now understand why Julius and Mama clicked, they knew the truth. We gave too damn much. They tried to demonize mama and still wanted to take more! Take take take take even now in 2018 abo Vicky bamasimba — baby buffalo (@_Leroy_Marc) April 11, 2018

What the ANC did to #Winnie is CRUEL! And she remained loyal to them until the end. I’m horrified — Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) April 11, 2018

The #Winnie doccie is pulling all kinds of memories & experiences about her courage & suffering. She personified our suffering. The outpouring of emotion about Mme Winnie is poignant & justifiable. She remains a hero & likely catalyst for a better tomorrow! — Tim Modise (@TimModise) April 11, 2018

