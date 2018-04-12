 

'We have been praising the wrong Mandela' – South Africans weigh in on #Winnie documentary

2018-04-12 11:19

South Africans on social media platforms have expressed a new-found admiration for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela following the broadcast of a documentary on eNCA on Wednesday evening.

The documentary, directed by French filmmaker Pascale Lamche, paints a new picture of Madikizela-Mandela and reveals strategic attempts to tarnish her. 

The documentary is described as one that "pieces together and properly considers her life and contribution to the struggle to bring down apartheid from the inside, with intimate insight from those who were closest to her and with testimony from the enemies who sought to extinguish her radical capacity to shake up the order of things".

Social media users have reacted strongly to the film, voicing both shock and admiration over the previously unheard side of her story.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    winnie ­madikizela-mandela  |  social media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PE homeowners complain about land occupiers

2018-04-12 10:45

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: Team SA dazzles at the Commonwealth Games
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 11:33 AM
Road name: N2

Stikland 11:31 AM
Road name: Strand Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 11 2018-04-11 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 