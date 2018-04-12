'We have been praising the wrong Mandela' – South Africans weigh in on #Winnie documentary

South Africans on social media platforms have expressed a new-found admiration for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela following the broadcast of a documentary on eNCA on Wednesday evening.
The documentary, directed by French filmmaker Pascale Lamche, paints a new picture of Madikizela-Mandela and reveals strategic attempts to tarnish her.
The documentary is described as one that "pieces together and properly considers her life and contribution to the struggle to bring down apartheid from the inside, with intimate insight from those who were closest to her and with testimony from the enemies who sought to extinguish her radical capacity to shake up the order of things".
Social media users have reacted strongly to the film, voicing both shock and admiration over the previously unheard side of her story.
