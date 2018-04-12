We have done a disservice to Mama - Magashule after Winnie doccie

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says the ANC has done a disservice to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by not recognising her role in the liberation movement sooner.

Magashule was one of the speakers at a memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela hosted by the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) at Regina Mundi Church in Soweto on Thursday.

He told the church that he had watched the eNCA broadcast of the documentary Winnie, directed by French filmmaker Pascale Lamche, on Wednesday night.

The documentary contained, among other things, the testimony of former apartheid strategic communications (Stratcom) members who revealed the extent to which the security branch plotted to discredit Madikizela-Mandela through the media.

"You have heard what apartheid agents said. I was watching this thing yesterday on (channel) 403," Magashule told the crowd.

"We have done a disservice to comrade Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. We did not want to recognise her and her contribution in the history of struggle of black people in South Africa.

"That's the mistake we have committed. It was not committed by anybody, we are not blaming anybody, we must blame the organisation, because today we are talking about her, and all saying nice things."

'What makes us fight? Is it these resources?'

It was not just Madikizela-Mandela who had suffered as a result, he continued.

