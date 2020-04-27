 

'We have known far worse and prevailed' - Ramaphosa's Freedom Day message

2020-04-27 17:10

Canny Maphanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to keep their arms locked together in defence against the global Covid-19 pandemic, reminding citizens that the country has known far worse and prevailed.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on Freedom Day, with the country spending the day, which is filled with so much historic meaning, at home under lockdown due to the coronavirus.

"As we are reminded this Freedom Day, we have known far worse and we have prevailed.

"Let us keep our arms locked together in a column of defence against this pandemic, a united people," he said in a virtual address on Monday.

He acknowledged, though, that the lockdown is proving to be a "month of misery" for some of the population.

"Some people have been able to endure the coronavirus lockdown in a comfortable home with a fully stocked fridge, with private medical care, and online learning for their children.

"For millions of others, this has been a month of misery, of breadwinners not working, of families struggling to survive and of children going to bed and waking up hungry," he said.

The president added that the social relief measures announced last week – which included an increase in the child grant – would narrow the gulf of inequality as it aimed to assist the vulnerable during this difficult period.

"This is the time when we should actively work to build a fair and just country.

"In the South Africa that we all want, no man, woman or child will go hungry. They will have the means to earn an income, and our social assistance programmes will be matched by efforts to enable communities to grow their own food," he added.

The president further noted that the pandemic would set back the country’s efforts to address poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment and a weak economy.

In addition, he added that it would take a great deal of effort and resources for the society and economy to recover.

Ramaphosa further stated that, when the country does turn the tide on Covid-19, it will still be confronted with a contracting economy, unemployment, crime and corruption, a weakened State, and other pressing concerns.

"We will have to find new, exceptional and innovative ways to overcome this. It is not something government can do alone," he said.

As a result, Ramaphosa called on citizens to band together and stand united against disease, poverty, inequality and hunger.

"We can only overcome this crisis and rebuild our shattered economy if we work together. This year, we are celebrating Freedom Day apart, each of us confined to our homes.

"Next year, through your determination, through your courage and through your actions, we will once again celebrate Freedom Day together," he concluded.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-23 09:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Making the most of lockdown: Fun with four-legged companions
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 06:16 AM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 06:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-26 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 