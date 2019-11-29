 

'We have lost a great leader' - Ramaphosa as King Sigcawu is laid to rest

2019-11-29 14:30

Jeanette Chabalala

King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu on May 7, 2010 in Bhisho, South Africa. (Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch/Lulamile Feni)

King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu on May 7, 2010 in Bhisho, South Africa. (Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch/Lulamile Feni)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has bid farewell to King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu during his funeral on Friday at the Nqadu Royal Palace near Willowvale in the Eastern Cape.

The 51-year-old king died last Thursday morning at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

Ramaphosa told mourners that it was with a heavy heart that "we gather here today".

"We have lost a great leader. His Majesty’s passing is indeed a reminder of the shortness of our life on this earth," he said.

Ramaphosa said the king’s passing was a reminder to everyone to spend their time on earth wisely in performing good deeds and in being of service to others.

"We are saddened, but we know that no matter how much we wish to, we cannot hold back the hand of fate."

Ramaphosa said the country had lost a king whose impact and influence extended beyond borders.

"The tributes that have poured in from Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Palestine, Venezuela and many other countries are proof of how he was not only recognised, but revered by others beyond our country."

'Concerned about poverty'

"We are immensely comforted by the condolences and messages of support. Such gestures of solidarity go a long way in affirming our oneness as Africans."

The president said that during the king’s 50th birthday celebrations last year, he had been upfront about his disdain for flamboyance.

He believed that traditional leaders were servants of the people and should lead by example.

"His Majesty was concerned about poverty among his people and promoted the establishment of cooperatives to reduce dependence on social grants.

"This country needs more leaders like him, leaders who care about the welfare of the people first and foremost."

Ramaphosa said the king was also vocal about drug and alcohol abuse, and had advocated passionately for youth development.

"His Majesty believed firmly that women's rights should be upheld.

"During this period of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, we would like that the word and message should be spread that women and children should be respected."


Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  mpendulo zwelonke sigcawu  |  east london  |  obituary
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Not genuine' - Judges rule on Jacob Zuma's bid to avoid prosecution

2019-11-29 13:37

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:28 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 14:26 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-11-28 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 