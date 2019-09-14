 

'We have the right to decide who we associate with' - EFF defends its ban on certain journalists

2019-09-14 17:31

Jeanette Chabalala

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. (Photo by Gallo Images/Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The EFF says it is not "moved" by a statement released by the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) which condemned its decision to ban investigative journalism units, amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick’s Scorpio, from attending their party events, including press conferences.

EFF leader Julius Malema announced on Thursday, during the party's memorial service for former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, that the publications should be treated as the enemy, much like the EFF did when it banned Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper and broadcaster ANN7, News24 reported.

Malema also described the two publications as frauds, designed to pursue the interest of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

On Friday, Sanef said it was "appalled" by the party's decision. The forum said it believed the EFF's actions "mimic the apartheid state’s censorious responses to investigative reports that exposed its brutal and corrupt activities".

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, the EFF said it had the right to freedom of association.

"We will never be able to stop anyone from writing anything they want about EFF, but we have the right to decide who we associate with in our own events and platforms," spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

"This right is not an infringement at all of the right belonging to journalists to express themselves freely. They can express themselves freely, but not at the expense of our right to choose who we associate with.

"Journalism is meant to be grounded on an ethical and independent ethos. Once journalists are directly furthering political objectives, they cease to be journalists," he said. 

'Personal pursuit of the EFF'

The party said it refused to associate with people who were "politicised, masquerading as innocent journalists".

"They are all in a personal pursuit of the EFF, seeking its destruction and ultimate end. We choose to associate only with independent, ethical and upstanding journalists."

The ban comes after the units published an exposé on Malema, party deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Shivambu's brother Brian, as well as Malema's cousin, implicating them in the illicit flow of funds.

Scorpio uncovered a R16.1m transfer from VBS to Brian Shivambu's company Sgameka Projects – effectively a shell company.

Scorpio found that at least R5.3m of the R16.1m flowed to Mahuna Investments, a company belonging to Malema's cousin, according to official CIPC documents.

The publication reported that Malema used Mahuna Investments' business account as his "personal slush fund and alter ego".

Sanef has challenged Malema and other implicated EFF leaders to disprove these reports or to approach the Ombud's Office and the Press Council if they feel aggrieved at any aspect of the reporting.

Read more on:    sanef  |  eff  |  media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court rules in favour of SANParks with Constantia man who sold mountain water

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Unlucky Friday for Daily Lotto players 2019-09-13 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 