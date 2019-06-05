 

We just want justice,says relatives of slain Forest High pupil

2019-06-05 17:43

Sesona Ngqakamba

Family of 16-year-old boy stabbed outside Forest High School leaving the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. (Supplied)

"We can't talk, we have already lost our son, brother and family member."

These were the words from a family member of the slain 16-year-old Forest High School pupil following court proceedings in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

This, as a 19-year-old, who is accused of stabbing Daniel Bakwela to death on Monday, made his first appearance in court.   

The accused allegedly killed the Grade 10 pupil outside the school they both attended.

The teenager faces a charge of murder and two of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing and injuring two other pupils during an altercation.

But the family was not impressed when they heard in court that the accused would be applying for bail, stating that they had lost their loved one and all they wanted was for justice to take its course.

"Him applying for bail is not up to us, but we would like a fair judgment upon our family. We lost our son, brother and family member," Bakwela's brother, Patou Wanzio, said.

Bakwela's family said they were worried that if the suspect was granted bail, it would put the lives of the other two pupils, who were involved in the fight, in danger.  

While proceedings were underway in a packed courtroom 17, the State informed Magistrate Carlo Labuschagne that it did not believe that the murder was premeditated. Labuschagne also heard that the State was not opposing bail.

The magistrate explained to the accused that if he was a first-time offender, and should he be convicted, he could be imprisoned for 15 years, adding that if it was found that he was a two-time offender, it would be 20 years and 25 years if he was a third-time offender.

"All we want is a fair judgment, we don't care about the 15 years," said Wanzio.

While he was talking, family and friends started chanting bazobhatala (they will pay for this).

Bakwela's best friend, who was also allegedly stabbed by the accused, said he was emotional and had no words to explain how he felt.  

Meanwhile, the accused's sister said that he was still "too young" and that the law should take its course.

She added that her family was concerned about his safety in prison, saying that the possibility of her brother being sentenced to 15 years was "sad".

"That's all I can say. Let the will of God be done, if that's how God planned it then so be it."

The matter was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.


