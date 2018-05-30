 

'We must, as the ANC, admit that we may have disappointed the country', Ramaphosa tells Muslim leaders

2018-05-30 22:25

Austil Mathebula and Christina Pitt

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the ANC may have disappointed the country by failing to curb corruption in the public and private sector.

Addressing members of the Muslim community in Cape Town on Wednesday evening, the president vowed to root out corruption in these sectors. 

Ramaphosa, along with Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor and ANC MP Mandla Mandela, were invited by the Muslim Judicial Society (MJC) for Iftaar (breaking the fast) in Rylands. 

"If we are to 'send you' to build this country, then we must as the ANC admit that we may have disappointed you in recent times through the prevalence of corruption and neglect.

"We are resolute that we will take full advantage of the new spirit of hope and renewal that has engulfed our country to decisively root out corruption both in the public and private sectors."

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the event. (Presidency, Twitter)

 

Ramaphosa said that, despite "your relatively small numbers", the role that the Muslim community played in the economy was very visible.

"Your influence is felt in our economy, from the boardrooms to the factory floors. We look to you to be part of the national effort to grow our economy, to generate investment and to create jobs.

"There are many in this community that have the resources and the skills to be integrally involved in building an inclusive that serves all our people. Your contribution is evident, also in our culture – from your cuisine, to your music, to your faith."

Ramaphosa acknowledge the issue of gentrification in Cape Town, which has sparked protests in Bo-Kaap since last week.

"We must address the sense of alienation that many people feel, as historical neighbourhoods like the Bo-Kaap face gentrification, and we must strive to ensure that District Six again becomes a vibrant centre of inclusive community life," he said.

"Some of you gathered here have said on other platforms that Cape Town seems to be continuing along the path of apartheid spatial planning and population distribution."

President Cyril Ramaphosa interacts with members of the Muslim community. (Presidency, Twitter)

 

MJC president Sheik Irafaan Abrahams noted the spate of land invasions over the past few months.

"We understand the frustrations and impatience of informal settlement residents and backyard dwellers, some of whom have been living in these conditions for more than 30 years," he said.

"However, illegal land occupation has many consequences. At this junction, we wish to highlight the unintended racial tensions that affect those of us who live in the cold face of community engagement."

He called on the president to institute "immediate solutions to these challenges".

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa

2018-05-30 21:30

