'We must avoid rush to reopen': Ramaphosa announces 5 levels of phasing out

On the same day the country recorded its biggest spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a five-level phased approach towards the easing of lockdown restrictions will be introduced.



Ramaphosa said in his address on Thursday night the government would implement a risk-adjustment strategy which would be deliberate and cautious.

"There is still much that is unknown about the rate and spread of the virus. Action we take must be measured and incremental."

On Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkize said in a statement there were 318 new cases and 10 more deaths.

This has pushed the country's positive cases to 3 953, while the death toll rose to 75.

